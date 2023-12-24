President will meet on Monday (Dec 25) with a group of 30 people, who arrived in Brazil on Saturday (Dec 23)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will have lunch on Monday (Dec 25, 2023), Christmas Day, with Brazilians and family members repatriated from the Gaza Strip who arrived in Brasília on Saturday (Dec 23). The meeting will be at noon at the transit hotel at the Air Base in the federal capital. There are 16 Brazilians, with dual nationality, and 14 Palestinian family members. The group, which is the 3rd to be rescued from Gaza by Brazilian authorities, left the region on Friday (Dec 22) and embarked the following day from Cairo International Airport, in Egypt, bound for Brasília.