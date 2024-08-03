According to the president’s advisors, he did not test positive for Covid or influenza, but used protection as prevention.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has flu symptoms and appeared wearing a mask at the PT convention in Fortaleza (CE) this Saturday (3.Aug.2024). According to the Planalto press office, the PT member took tests for covid and influenza (flu), but did not have any positive results.

He attended the confirmation ceremony of Evandro Leitao as a candidate for mayor of Fortaleza for the Workers’ Party. Lula wore a mask throughout his speech.

Watch (1min45s):

At the beginning of the year, the president underwent routine examinations at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital in São Paulo. According to the medical report (full text – PDF – 101 kB), the results showed no changes.

At the end of last year, the president also presented flu-like symptoms. In November, during a speech, the PT member’s speech was interrupted because of a cough.

The president has a very hoarse voice because he was a smoker for 50 years. In 2010, he was hospitalized with a hypertension crisis, which forced him to quit smoking. In 2011, he had laryngeal cancer. He underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy and was considered cured in 2012.

In September 2023, Lula underwent surgery to place a prosthesis on the head of his right femur and correct osteoarthritis in his pelvis. He also underwent a procedure called blepharoplasty, to remove excess skin from his eyelids.

During his recovery period, the president stopped traveling and holding in-person meetings and remained confined to the Alvorada Palace. He returned to work from Planalto on October 23.

Before undergoing hip surgery, Lula maintained a daily exercise routine, which included weight training and a 9 km walk on the treadmill.

Even during the period he was imprisoned – for 1 year and 7 months at the Federal Police Headquarters in Curitiba – he exercised regularly.