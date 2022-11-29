Deputy said that president-elect should talk to benches to help approve the proposal in Congress

the deputy Márcio Macedo (PT-SE) stated that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), is willing to dialogue with the benches of the Chamber of Deputies to approve the ceiling-breaking PEC.

“He [Lula] is in the mood to talk to the benches, to discuss the PEC and approve the PEC in the National Congress to help face the year 2023, which will be a very delicate year”said the congressman.

Macêdo attended a meeting with the president-elect this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) at the hotel where the PT member is staying in Brasília. According to him, the scenario is “favorable” approval of the proposal.

“Senate and Chamber are stages for dialogues, conversations, which need to be debated, but my impression is that the climate is favorable for us to approve the PEC for the good of Brazil”completed.

On the morning of this Tuesday, the PT government got the number of signatures necessary to start the processing of the PEC in the CCJ (Commission of Constitution, Justice and Citizenship), of the Federal Senate. The text is already signed by 33 senators. It took 27 to start the process in the House.

The PEC was presented on Monday (28.Nov.2022) by the Budget rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). On the same day it was proposed, the senator got 14 signatures.

HOLE IN THE CEILING

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) aims to accommodate the payment of the Brazilian Aid of R$ 600 in the 2023 Budget. The text presented by the elected government also proposes to remove R$ 23 billion from the spending ceiling for excess revenue.

The PT has not yet specified where the balance of resources will be applied. The PEC also leaves out “expenses with socio-environmental projects or related to climate change” that they are “funded by donations”such as transfers from the Amazon Fund.

The proposal will be analyzed first by the Senate’s CCJ, chaired by senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), and then it will go to the plenary of Casa Alta, where it will be voted in 2 rounds.

The PEC needs to be approved by at least 3/5 of the House’s senators to proceed to the Chamber of Deputies, where it must go through the same process.

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC fura-ceto: