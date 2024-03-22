The meeting takes place in the week before the launch of the Tonelero submarine into the sea; the PT member and the president of France participate

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates in a dinner this Friday night (22 March 2024) at the home of the Navy commander, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, in Brasília. The Ministers of Defense, José Múcio, and Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentaalso participate.

The dinner takes place the week before the launch of the Tonelero submarine into the sea. On Tuesday (27th March), Lula and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will participate in the event, which will be held in Itaguaí (RJ).

The Tonelero is the 3rd conventionally propelled submarine and is part of the Brazilian Submarine Development Program, the ProSub, developed in partnership between Brazil and France, signed in 2008, with a budget of around R$40 billion. The initial forecast was that the submarine would be put into operation in 2020. Lula and Macron will monitor its entry into the water until it submerges, which should take around 30 minutes.

ProSub has as one of its main points the transfer of French technology for the construction of national vessels, but Brazil still demands more cooperation in relation to nuclear technology. According to Escorel, the 2 countries have already made progress on the topic, which can be discussed between the 2 presidents.

MACRON IN BRAZIL

Macron arrives in Brazil on Tuesday (26th March) for a 3-day visit in which he will be received with the honors of head of state. The Frenchman will visit Belém (PA), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP) and Brasília.

Amid the suspension of negotiations on the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, the French head of state will visit the Amazon forest accompanied by Lula. In addition to launching the submarine, he also plans to walk along Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Resistant to the agreement between the 2 economic blocs due to pressure from French farmers and environmental concerns, Macron will be received by Lula in Belém, Pará, to learn about the Amazon forest and local producers.

“The president wants to show Macron the complexity of the Amazon reality. It is a place of great biodiversity, but also where there is a large population that depends on the Amazon for its survival”said ambassador Maria Luísa Escorel de Moraes, secretary of Europe and North America of the Itamaraty.

According to the diplomat, the presidents will talk about how to improve the transport of goods across the Brazilian border, in Amapá, with French Guiana, a French overseas department, considered part of French territory. There is also concern about indigenous tribes that inhabit the region.

In Belém, Lula and Macron will visit the cocoa and chocolate production on Combu Island led by Dona Nena, community leader and local entrepreneur. Her brand, Filha do Combu, had revenues of R$800 thousand in 2022. “We want to show a successful example of an activity that is sustainable in the Amazon, which brings decent income to these people”said Escorel.

Afterwards, the 2 heads of state will walk through a section of the forest so that Macron can “the notion of the size of the forest and its biodiversity”, and will meet with indigenous leaders. Back in the capital of Pará, Macron will be offered a snack with typical Amazonian foods. The Frenchman, however, will not try the region's river fish due to dietary restrictions.

Still on the 27th, Macron will head to São Paulo without the company of Lula, who returns to Brasília. In the capital of São Paulo, he will participate in the Brazil-France Economic Forum, which will be held at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo). It is the first time that the meeting will be held since 2019.

Afterwards, he should inaugurate the Pasteur Institute, at USP (University of São Paulo), meet with former football player Raí to visit the NGO Gol de Letra and visit Masp (São Paulo Art Museum Assis Chateubriand). In the evening, a dinner is being organized by the French Embassy with world-renowned Brazilian personalities, such as singers, actors and writers. The guests have not yet been announced.

According to Escorel, Macron intends to walk back to the hotel after the get-together. The Frenchman intends to travel a section of Avenida Paulista.

The following day, on Thursday (March 28, 2024), Macron travels to Brasília, where he will be received by Lula for a bilateral meeting. The two meet at Palácio do Planalto to discuss political and economic issues.

The French have already announced that they do not intend to discuss the Mercosur agreement with the European Union, whose negotiations were suspended due to the election for the European Parliament. France is the main opponent of concluding the agreement. Lula, however, may address the topic with Macron during the meeting.

“We have coincidences, but we also have divergences. But good friends don't need to have the same opinions about everything, the most important thing is respect and understanding of each side's perspectives and always working together towards common goals.”said Escorel.

The presidents should also talk about Brazil's command of the G20 this year, the reform of multilateral institutions, especially the UN Security Council (United Nations) and the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

After the meeting, they must sign around 15 memorandums of understanding and will give a statement to the press. Afterwards, they will be welcomed at lunch at the Itamaraty Palace. In the afternoon, the French president will visit the Senate and the Chamber.