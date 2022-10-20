First lady compared PT with the devil and highlighted that the former president has a list of people to take revenge

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro said this Wednesday (19.Oct.2022) that the PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvais with “blood in the eyes” to take revenge on all those who were against him during the government of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to Michelle, the PT has a list of people to take revenge on.

During the event “Women with Bolsonaro”, in São Paulo, the first lady compared Lula with the devil. “Who is the father of lies is the devil, a lying man, who wants to go back to the crime scene, who wants to steal again, but before all that, he wants to put everyone in jail”he declared, pointing to Bolsonaro’s allies present on stage: the candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and elected senators Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) and Marcos Pontes (PL-SP).

Watch (39s):

Michelle also criticized the PT administrations, calling the acronym “cancer” and “party of darkness”. He accused the party governments of starting works and leaving them idle for “enslave” the people.

In a nod to the northeastern electorate, the first lady resumed Bolsonaro’s speech that Lula did not complete the works of transposition of the São Francisco River. “The man was unable to bring water to the Northeast. Today, it promises picanha”, declared.

Although idealized since the military period, the transposition project only got off the ground in 2007, during Lula’s 2nd term. The work is the target of a paternity dispute and political gain between the 2 candidates for the Planalto since the pre-campaign.

In the 1st round, Lula won in all the Northeastern states. Bolsonaro’s campaign seeks to increase votes in the region.

O Power 360 contacted Lula’s campaign team about Michelle’s accusations, but received no response as of the publication of this report.

In an interview with the Flow Podcast held on Tuesday (18.Oct.2022), the PT member denied having any intention of “revenge” of their opponents. At the twitterthe deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) –which has been active in the ex-president’s campaign– responded to the first lady’s speech. “Better blood in the eyes than on the hands,” he wrote..