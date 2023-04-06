Number 2 of the Ministry of Finance declared that the president has 60 million votes and experience

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) hasautonomy”, “legitimacy” It is “authority” to question the BC (Central Bank) on the interest rate.

In an interview with the portal UOLthe number 2 of the Treasury said that Lula had 60 million votes, in addition to having the experience to know what he is talking about. “Certainly the president has all the autonomy and authority to comment on this. I think the BC should continue analyzing the indicators it analyzes to determine which interest rate it should set and be able to consider the impacts on the economy”, he declared.

The president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, has criticized the “politicization” from the statement and minutes of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). He said that the monetary authority has a profile “technician” to define interest rates and that he should not get involved in political issues.

The BC sets the basic rate, the Selic, which is at 13.75% per annum. He signaled that it is necessary to maintain interest rates at this level for a prolonged period to bring inflation to the target. According to the monetary authority, the probability of the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) staying above the allowed range is 83%.

Galípolo said that he will not comment on what the BC should do at the next Copom meeting, but stated that since the new spending ceiling –also known as the fiscal framework– was announced, the real has appreciated to another level. Long interest rates have also been falling consistently every day, according to him.

“We understand that these 2 signs allow for a more conducive, more relaxed environment for the Central Bank to reduce interest rates, start the interest rate cut cycle”declared the executive secretary.

He stated that the purpose of the proposed fiscal rule is to preserve social programs and allow for a Selic cut environment. “It is a risk withdrawal. Is obvious what Central Bank directors are contemplating all the indicators they are looking at there”he said.

NEW TAX RULE

Galípolo said that the Ministry of Finance wants to “bring to the light of the Sun and to the public” the debate on the choices involving the Budget. The executive secretary declared that President Lula’s motto is to put the poor on the Budget and the super-rich to pay income tax.

“This fiscal framework includes all the social programs that President Lula committed to during the campaign. It involves a policy of valuing the minimum wage, Bolsa Família at the size it is, Minha Casa Minha Vida, investments [públicos] that cover in 1 year more than was done in the last 4 years”he declared.

Number 2 of the Treasury stated that the government is trying to recompose the revenue base and offer sustainability on public accounts.