Congressmen from PL to Psol received amounts during the week, says Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP)

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already paid the billionaire surplus reserved for congressmen through the rapporteur’s amendments in the 2020 to 2022 budgets that were not paid by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ANDhe gave an interview to Power360 in his office last Thursday (30.Mar.2023).

“The government issued a universal and literal release authorization for all parliamentarians, whether from the support base or the opposition, as a republican behavior that this government has to have. We made this effort coordinated by the minister [das Relações Institucionais, Alexandre] padilha already in the course of this week”, he said. The payment could help the government gain more support in Congress. Read the full interview here.

Watch an excerpt from the interview (5min57s):

According to the senator, congressmen from all parties, from the PL to the Psol, had their parliamentary amendments paid this week. Disbursement was not mandatory.

In December 2022, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) ruled that this type of amendment is unconstitutional. He had them eliminated in the 2023 Budget. But what was already contracted was maintained.

The R$ 8.6 billion is known in public administration jargon as “remainder payable”. They include works contracted with payment in phases. The item enters the budget for a single year. But some installments are paid later, when the work progresses.

In Randolfe’s calculations, the Lula government starts with 55 votes in the Senate, but still does not have a consolidated support base in the Chamber of Deputies.

“I believe we have an absolute majority in the Chamber today, which is necessary to approve, for example, the fiscal anchor. But the leader himself [do Governo na Casa, José] Guimarães admits that today we do not have the constitutional number in the Chamber that we have in the Senate. The work we are going to do is to move forward”.

According to the senator, the speech of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), that the Lula government has not yet “consistent basis” it’s correct: “We have no constitutional basis in the House. We do not have. We have a base in the Chamber, with a number of votes that is enough to approve a complementary law today, but we do not have a constitutional number. It is work yet to be done. We do not differ from President Arthur Lira in this regard, no”.

The leader said he was optimistic with the approval of the project to be sent by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. “NoI don’t see that we will have difficulty in approving the new fiscal anchor in Congress”. Randolfe said that, at worst, the new fiscal rule that will replace the spending cap will pass Congress in June.

“A fiscal rule, it is good to be clear, it is neither a right nor a left agenda. It cannot be treated as a government and opposition agenda. There is nothing worse for the poorest than inflation”.

