admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 15/11/2023 – 22:09

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will have a meeting on Thursday, 16th, with minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) and with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. The appointment is scheduled for 10:30 am, at Palácio do Planalto. The official agenda of the President of the Republic was released on the evening of this Wednesday, 15th.

Lula and his main allies made a series of criticisms of Campos Neto and the Central Bank in the first half of the year due to the level of the basic interest rate, then at 13.75% per year. The temperature dropped when the monetary authority began to reduce the Selic rate – currently at 12.25% per year. The BC has maintained a cut rate of 0.50 percentage points at each meeting and has already given indications that it should repeat them in future decisions.

The PT member received Campos Neto for the first time at Planalto at the end of September. The conversation with the BC president will be the second that will include Fernando Haddad on Lula’s official agenda for this Thursday.

The Minister of Finance has a meeting at 9:30 am with the president and ministers José Múcio (Defense) and Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs).

The last appointment on Lula’s schedule is at 3pm. This is a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto to sanction the bill that regulates the profession of public health professional.