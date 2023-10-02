President had hip and eye surgeries on the 6th (September 29th); there is still no expectation of returning to normal activities

The president Luiz Inácio da Silva (PT) did not have any work commitments this Monday morning (2.Oct.2023). The PT member is recovering at Palácio da Alvorada from 2 surgical procedures, on his eyes and hip, carried out on the 6th (September 29th). He was discharged on Sunday (1st October) and the only activity this morning was physiotherapy with his physiotherapist Leandro Dias, who has been with him since the beginning of his term. Lula continues to recover as expected, with only pain from the surgery. There are no expectations of meetings or professional calls in the afternoon. There is also no definition of when visits to the president in Alvorada will be authorized.