President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva landed in Abu Dhabi this Saturday morning, the 15th (Brasília time), for a quick visit to the United Arab Emirates on the last day of his official trip to Asia. In his only appointment of the day, the PT member met with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Presidential Palace, and members of the Brazilian entourage signed memoranda of understanding (a document that formalizes agreements and alignment of expectations) with country authorities.

In the meeting with Al Nahyan, Lula recalled that this is his second visit to the country and thanked him for the reception. The president highlighted the “rich” partnership between the countries and spoke of cooperation in trade, sports and artificial intelligence. “The partnership between our countries is supported by rich connections in the most diverse areas, translated into the expressive numbers of our trade, cooperation in sports and artificial intelligence”, he said.

The PT’s first visit to the United Arab Emirates took place in 2003. The second official trip by a Brazilian official to the country was in 2021, by former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), signed a memorandum of understanding between the State and the Mataripe Refinery for the construction of a green diesel and sustainable aviation kerosene plant, with an investment of R$ 12 billion over the next ten years. The refinery’s assets were sold in 2021 to Mubadala Capital, an Abu Dhabi financial fund. The sale took place during the visit of former president Jair Bolsonaro to the United Arab Emirates that year. Documents of agreement on climate action and for cooperation between the Instituto Rio Branco, Brazil’s diplomatic school, and Academia Diplomática Dr. Anwar Gargash.

Lula was welcomed with a presentation by Al Fursan, the UAE Air Force’s smoke squadron, which left a trail of green, yellow and blue colors over the Presidential Palace during the PT’s arrival. Then, after the meeting with Al Nahyan, the president attended an Iftar, an Islamic meal celebrated at sunset. An invitation to this supper is a sign of prestige in Islamic culture, as it ends the daily fast during the month of Ramadan.

China

This Friday, the 14th, the PT member met with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing, for the signing of bilateral agreements, in the most important commitment of the trip. Speaking to journalists on his way out, Lula said he had spoken with Xi Jinping about the war in Ukraine and defended the creation of a group of countries willing to seek peace in the region. He argued that the United States and the European Union should also seek peace and stop “incentivizing” conflict by supplying weapons.

Before signing agreements in the Chinese capital, Lula had meetings with businessmen from the technology, energy and infrastructure sectors. One of the expectations of these conversations is to attract investments from Chinese companies to Brazil. The president also spoke at the inauguration of Dilma Rousseff at the New Development Bank, known as Banco dos Brics, where he questioned the use of the dollar as a currency for carrying out international business.