The President criticized this Thursday (18 January 2024) the “smallness” of those who advocate that the government maintain payroll tax relief

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) once again criticized businesspeople and bankers this Thursday (18 January 2024). He said that Brazil cannot stay “subordinated to smallness” from those who defend that the government maintains payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy. He made the statement when speaking during the resumption of work to expand the Abreu e Lima refinery, in Ipojuca (PE).

Lula complained that businesspeople participating in negotiations with the government do not present counterproposals that could benefit workers: “This country is very big, it cannot be subordinated to the smallness of some people who are now fighting for us to reduce the payroll tax. Do these businesspeople who make this proposal offer us a counterpart?”.

The PT member has a history of belligerent statements against businessmen and bankers.

On July 6, 2023, he said that there was “a certain attitude of cowardice” of the country's industrial sector with the 7-year suspension of the CNDI (National Council for Industrial Development). For the PT member, there was a serious lack of demand from businesspeople towards the governments of Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro.

On January 18, 2023, the president declared that businessman “he doesn’t make much money because he worked; He makes a lot of money because his workers worked.”. For Lula, it is necessary to have “social counterpart”.

Still as a candidate for Planalto, Lula made a comment on May 24, 2022 about the then-current public spending ceiling system. “I I think a serious government doesn't need a ceiling spending […] Why did they approve the spending cap? Because bankers are greedy”, he declared.