Survey shows vote intention of voters aged 16 to 29; President Jair Bolsonaro has 20% and Ciro Gomes, 12%

Datafolha research released this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) shows that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has an advantage in the electorate aged 16 to 29 in the 12 largest Brazilian capitals. The PT has 51% against 20% of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Following Lula and Bolsonaro are:

Ciro Gomes

André Janones

Simone Tebet (MDB) with 1%;

Pablo Marçal (Pros) with 1%;

Vera Lúcia (PSTU) with 1%;

Leonardo Pericles (UP) with 1%;

Sofia Manzano (PCB) with 1%%;

blank/null – 8%;

did not know or did not respond – 3%.

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil), General Santos Cruz (Podemos), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) and Eymael (DC) did not score.

Datafolha interviewed 935 voters aged between 16 and 29 from July 2nd to 21st. The cities of São Paulo, Rio, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Fortaleza, Recife, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Goiânia, Brasília, Manaus and Belém were contemplated.

The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number 05688/2022 and has a margin of error of 3 points more or less. The research was commissioned by Folha de S. Paulo and cost R$ 149 thousand.

The institute will publish on Thursday (28.Jul.2022) a survey of voting intentions with the general electorate. last withdrawal Datafolha, held from June 22 to 23, shows that Lula had 47% of voting intentions, against 28% for Bolsonaro.

Here are the percentages in the age group of 16 to 24 years:

Squid – 54%;

Bolsonaro – 24%;

And in the age group 25 to 34 years:

Squid – 51%;

Bolsonaro – 27%.

Datafolha interviewed 2,556 voters in person from June 22 to 23, 2022. The survey is registered with the TSE under the number 09088/2022, cost BRL 473,780.00 and has a margin of error of 2 points more or less. The confidence level is 95%.

POWERDATA

According to research PowerDate, held from the 17th to the 19th of July, Bolsonaro is 6 percentage points behind Lula in the 1st round – until then, the smallest difference ever recorded between the 2 since April 2022. In the 1st round, which includes 12 candidates, the PT has 43% against 37% for Bolsonaro. The numbers show that a 2nd round between the 2 names is the most likely scenario at the moment.

Lula performs better among women (46%), young people aged between 16 and 24 (52%) and in families earning up to 2 minimum wages (50%). Bolsonaro scores better among men (43%), voters between 45 and 59 years old (43%) and in families with incomes of 2 to 5 salaries (48%) and with 5 salaries or more (47%).

In the 2nd round, Bolsonaro’s disadvantage against Lula is even greater -13 percentage points. The PT has 51% of voting intentions against 38% of the current president, according to research PowerDate.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, group company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 17 to 19, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalist Fernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, Click here.