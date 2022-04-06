Ipespe poll released this Wednesday (6th) shows that ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the leadership in voting intentions for the presidency in the 1st round with 44% in the stimulated poll. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) remains in second place, now with 30%, four percentage points more than in the last sample.

In third place is Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 9%. This is the first survey that disregards the participation of Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) in the presidential race. The former judge left Podemos for União Brasil and said last week that he would withdraw from the dispute “at this moment”.

The list continues with João Doria (PSDB), who accumulates 3% of voting intentions. Following are Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%, and André Janones (Avante), with 1%. Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), José Maria Eymael (PDC) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) did not score in this survey.

second round

In the projections for the second round, Lula maintained the leadership of the other candidates in all the scenarios tested. Against Bolsonaro, the PT would have 53% of the votes and the president, 33%. In a supposed second round with Ciro Gomes, Lula registers 52% ahead of the former minister’s 25%. In the dispute against Doria, Lula scores 55% and the toucan, 20%.

government assessment

The assessment of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro remains negative for more than half of the population, according to an Ipespe survey. For 54%, the government is terrible, the same number as in the previous sample. For 29% it’s great, two percentage points higher than in the last survey. Another 15% rated the government as regular.

The approval of the Bolsonaro government is also low. According to the survey, 33% approve of the president’s management, while 63% disapprove.

In the survey, 1,000 people over the age of 16 were interviewed by telephone between the 2nd and 5th of April. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95.5%. The survey was registered with the Electoral Court under number BR-03874/2022.

