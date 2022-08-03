In the 2nd round, PT leads with 51% against 37% of the current president

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the voting intentions in the 1st round of elections, says Genial/Quaest poll released this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022). According to the poll, Lula leads with 44% of voting intentions against 32% of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The values ​​varied in the margin of error of 2 points in relation to the poll released in early July, when Lula had 45% of the intentions and Bolsonaro, 31%. Whites, nulls or abstentions remain at 6%, the same percentage of those who are undecided.

The survey heard 2,000 voters from 120 municipalities in Brazil from July 28 to 31, 2022 and is registered with the TSE under the number BR-02546/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The survey cost R$ 139,005.86 and was paid for by Genial Investimentos.

POWERDATA

At last search PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, Lula appears with an advantage of 6 percentage points over Bolsonaro (43% to 37%) in the 1st round. The difference fluctuated in the poll’s 2 percentage point margin of error – it was 8 points (44% to 36%) in the survey. July 3rd to 5th round.

Ciro Gomes has 6% of the votes. Simone Tebet, 3%. André Janones, 2%, and Pablo Marçal, 1%, complete the list. The other pre-candidates did not score. White and null are 4%, and 5% could not answer.

The PT has 6 percentage points less than all the others added together (49%), according to the PowerDate. A month agothe difference was 1 point.

The scenario indicates that a direct victory for the former president has become less likely and may force a 2nd round on October 23.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

