According to a survey, PT dropped 3 points, while its rival rose 3 in two weeks

A survey carried out by FSB Comunicação, commissioned by the BTG bank, shows the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) 7 points above the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 1st round. Lula fluctuated 3 points down in two weeks and is at 41%, while Bolsonaro advanced 3 points up and is at 34%. Here’s the intact (1 MB).

The survey conducted 2,000 interviews from August 5 to 7, 2022. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-08028/2022. The margin of error is 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval.

Next come:

POWERDATA

the last search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022, showed greater stability in the framework for the presidential succession and confirmed the preference for the PT. Lula registered 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro scored 35%. The other candidates, together, added up to 15%.

Little has changed from 15 days earlier. The PT maintained the percentage of the previous round, while the current president fluctuated negatively by 2 percentage points – variation within the margin of error of 2 pp.

Ciro registered 7% of voting intentions and Tebet, 4%. André Janones (Forward) had 2%, while Eymael (DC) and Felipe d’Avila (New) had 1% each. The other names tested did not have enough mentions to score.

The search PowerDate was registered with the TSE on 29 June. The list of tested names reflected the most likely scenario at the time. Days later, Janones left the dispute to support the PT. Already Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) gave up, and in its place Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union).

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.