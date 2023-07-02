Estadão Contenti

7/1/2023 – 3:39 pm

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has maintained an intense agenda abroad. In just six months of government, he has already visited 12 countries on seven different trips and spent 31 days outside Brazil. And that number will grow in July – Lula already has trips scheduled to Argentina, Colombia and, probably, Belgium.

The first agenda of the month takes place this Tuesday, the 4th, with the participation of the president in the 62nd Summit of Mercosur and Associated Countries, in Puerto Iguazú, Argentina. At the event, Lula will receive the temporary presidency of Mercosur and should hold the position for six months. The position is of international relevance and the president is expected to work on concluding the agreement between the Latin American group and the European Union.

A few days later, on Saturday the 8th, Lula should be in Letícia, a Colombian city that borders Tabatinga, a Brazilian municipality in the Amazon, for a forum for scientific debates on the Amazon. The president guaranteed his presence at the event during a bilateral meeting with Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, in May. Petro and Lula should meet again during the forum.

On July 17th, the trip is to the other side of the Atlantic. The European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) will hold a joint summit in Brussels, Belgium. According to a note released by the EU, the objective is to strengthen “the bi-regional association of the EU and the CELAC countries in shared priorities such as the digital and green transitions, the fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity, health, food security, migration, security, governance and the fight against transnational crime”. Lula must be present as a Latin American leader.

international performance

If the three agendas are fulfilled, Lula will complete his first ten trips abroad in the first seven months of his term. Thus, he will have made 15 visits to 14 different countries (two visits to Argentina) between January and July 2023. All of this, not counting the trip to Portugal and Egypt that took place after the elections, but before he took office as president. .

Lula’s first international agenda in his third term took place in January, with a Latin American itinerary. Lula spent three days between Argentina and Uruguay. In Argentina, he formalized Brazil’s return to Celac after four years away from it during the Jair Bolsonaro government.

In February, Lula visited the United States, with a three-day agenda with leaders of the left and with President Joe Biden. According to notes from both countries, the main agendas with the American head of state were the defense of democracy, the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine.

In the first half of April, Lula spent six days between China and the United Arab Emirates. In China, the president signed 15 agreements involving cooperation, communication and international trade. Another 20 commercial agreements were signed between companies and public entities in both countries. In the United Arab Emirates, the president also signed agreements, in addition to discussing the environment – ​​the United Arab Emirates will host the 2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP-28.

On that trip, Lula also questioned the position of the dollar as an international currency and went so far as to blame the United States and Europe for the continuation of the war in Ukraine. Also in April, the president spent six days between Portugal and Spain, where he met leaders and businessmen from both countries. In Portugal, he also participated in the Brazil-Portugal Summit and in the delivery of the Camões Prize to Chico Buarque.

In early May, Lula went to the United Kingdom for the coronation of King Charles III. The trip took two days. Then, also in May, he went to Japan on a six-day trip to participate as a guest at the G-7 summit in Hiroshima.

On his most recent trip, the president returned to Europe, spending five days between Italy, the Vatican and France. On the way, he visited country leaders, met with Pope Francis and attended a G-20 event in Paris.























