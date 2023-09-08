President arrived in open car with First Lady Janja; sat down with Rosa Weber and Pacheco

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participated this Thursday (September 7, 2023) in the civic-military parade in celebration of the Independence of Brazil, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

It is the 1st celebration of the date that the Chief Executive participates in his 3rd term. Lula arrived at the parade in an open car, accompanied by the first lady, Janja da Silva. They sat in the tribune of honor, with authorities such as the presidents of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rose Weber. There were no speeches.

Also watch the video of Lula and authorities in the parade on September 7 (2h17min):

