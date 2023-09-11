President met with leaders from France, Egypt, Turkey, European Union, India, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) held 7 bilateral meetings during its participation in the G20 leaders’ summit, held in New Delhi, India (read the list below).

According to Minister Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), in the meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macronand in the meeting with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenand the President of the European Council, Charles MichelLula dealt with progress in the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union.

With the French leader, the president also discussed cultural and scientific exchanges. Macron also announced that he will come to Brazil in early 2024.

During the meeting with the Indian leader, Narendra ModiLula talked about trade between the 2 countries, holding business forums between the 2 countries and the launch of a partnership in the area of ​​space aviation.

Here are the names of the authorities with whom Lula had meetings during the G20 summit: