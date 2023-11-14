Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/11/2023 – 0:58

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received, in the early hours of this Tuesday (14), the group of 32 Brazilians and Palestinians relatives of Brazilians rescued from the Gaza Strip. The president stated that the country will continue to try to find everyone who wants to leave the conflict region and return to Brazil or, in the case of foreigners, accompany their Brazilian relatives.

“We will try to make every effort that is within the reach of Brazilian diplomacy to try to bring all the Brazilians who are there and who want to come to Brazil. I even asked some companions who had non-Brazilian relatives to bring them and we would try to legalize the people here in Brazil”, said the president.

“There are more people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. As long as there is a list and the possibility for us to remove one person, even if it is just one, we will be available to send for people. We will not let any Brazilian stay there due to the government’s lack of care,” added Lula.

Along with the president, on the tarmac, waiting for the repatriates, were the first lady Janja da Silva, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, the minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, the minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, the minister of the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, the advisor to the Presidency Celso Amorim and the commanders of the Armed Forces.

Lula received those rescued on the tarmac and greeted them one by one at the foot of the plane’s stairs. The first to descend was Hasan Habee, who became known for the various videos he made and sent to the press, with frequent testimonies of the anguish he was going through in the Gaza Strip, amid Israeli attacks.

“Goodnight. I would like to thank the president, federal government, Air Force and Itamaraty. We stayed there for 37 days, a lot of suffering. Sometimes we go hungry and thirsty,” Habee said. “What is happening there is a massacre. My daughters were very shocked there. In the first and second week we lied [para elas]. We said that these bombs [jogadas por Israel na Faixa de Gaza] They were for birthday parties, but we couldn’t hold it for long,” he added.

Habee said that her daughters closed the window to feel safe whenever an Israeli army plane passed by. He then asked Lula to also arrange for his relatives to come, who were waiting for the release of a second list of Brazilians or relatives of Brazilians.

On Monday morning (13) Lula had already confirmed who would be at the Brasília Air Base, to greet the group of repatriates. The gesture, of a symbolic nature, ends a long process of negotiation between Brazilian diplomacy and those in charge of Israel and Egypt for the release of people through the Rafah crossing, on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

“The arrival of this tenth plane here in Brazil is the culmination of a very serious work that we owe to many people who work in the government, we owe it to the Brazilian aeronautics, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who did an exceptional job when he assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council,” said the president.

Brazilians were only included on the seventh list. The country with the most nationals removed from Gaza was the United States. In addition to the United States, eight other countries had more than 100 nationals allowed to leave the Gaza Strip. Even with the delay in completing the Brazilians’ departure, foreign relations experts considered the operation a “diplomatic victory”.

The group that disembarked at Brasília Air Base will stay for at least two days in FAB accommodation, where they will receive psychological support, medical care and immunization. After this period, some will go to other cities in Brazil, where they will stay with relatives, and the other will be moved to a shelter specialized in welcoming refugees in the interior of São Paulo.

Returning in Peace

This will be the tenth flight of the federal government’s Operation Returning in Peace, which carries out yet another repatriation mission in conflict areas in the Middle East. The VC-2 aircraft, provided by the Presidency of the Republic, has been in Egypt for almost a month to rescue repatriates from the Gaza Strip. The other flights departed from Tel Aviv, in Israel, and from Amman, in Jordan, with Brazilians who were in the Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

With the ten flights, Operation Returning in Peace will have transported a total of 1,477 passengers, in addition to 53 domestic animals. Of the total, there were 1,462 Brazilians, 11 Palestinians, three Bolivian women and one Jordanian woman.

On October 7, Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, launched a surprise missile attack against Israel and an incursion by armed fighters on the ground, killing civilians and soldiers and taking hundreds of Israeli and foreign hostages. In response, Israel bombed several Hamas infrastructures in Gaza and imposed a total siege on the territory, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies.

The attacks have already left thousands of people dead, injured and homeless in both territories. The war between Israel and Hamas has its origins in the dispute over territories that were once occupied by different peoples, such as Hebrews and Philistines, from whom Israelis and Palestinians descend.