Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/21/2023 – 10:22

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva granted the Order of Rio Branco, in a posthumous tribute, to Brazilian indigenous man Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dominic Phillips, murdered in June 2022 during a trip through the Javari Valley, in the State of Amazonas. The tribute to environmentalists is contained in a decree published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Tuesday, 21st.

Established within the scope of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1963, the Order of Rio Branco aims to “distinguish meritorious services and civic virtues” and, thus, “encourage the practice of actions and deeds worthy of honorable mention”. The commendation, created in deference to the Patron of Brazilian Diplomacy, the Baron of Rio Branco, has five degrees: Grand Cross, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer and Knight, in addition to a medal attached to the Order.

The honorees received the insignia for the category of “commendator”. The Order is divided into two tables – ordinary and supplementary – the first intended to honor active Brazilian diplomats and the second, retired diplomats and other natural or legal persons, national or foreign.

In addition to the environmentalists’ decree, the official diary this Tuesday brings a series of others that award the medal to other authorities and institutions. In one of them, Lula pays homage to his own wife, the country’s first lady, Rosângela Lula da Silva, known as Janja. In the same act, the second lady, Maria Lúcia Ribeiro Alckmin, wife of vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, ministers Margareth Menezes (Culture), Simone Tebet (Planning) and Esther Dweck (Management) and several other government ministers are also decorated. federal. They all received the Order of Rio Branco in the supplementary framework in the Grand Cross degree.