06/23/2023 – 18:23

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returns to Brazil this Saturday, the 24th, after agendas in Italy and France during the week. Before returning, the Chief Executive will grant an interview in Paris.

According to the official agenda, Lula will give the interview at 8:00 am local time – 5 hours more than in Brasilia. At 9:30 am, the president will leave for Brazil, with an expected arrival in the federal capital at 5:40 pm Brasília time.

