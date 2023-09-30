Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 17:33

The federal government will launch on Monday, the 2nd, a plan that provides almost R$900 million to combat criminal organizations. In recent weeks, the crisis in public security in Bahia, where police operations left more than 60 dead in September alone, and videos showing the dominance of factions in Rio de Janeiro have increased pressure on the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, which has Flávio Dino (PSB) ahead.

The National Program to Combat Criminal Organizations (Enfoc) will have five main axes: institutional and informational integration; efficiency of police agencies; ports, airports, borders and currencies; efficiency of criminal justice; and cooperation between the Union, States and municipalities and with foreign bodies.

The program creation ordinance will give 60 days to detail goals, investments and strategies. The plan has been prepared by the ministry since March, but was accelerated to respond to the escalation of the crisis in recent weeks.

This week, members of the ministry went to Bahia and governor Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) met with Dino. In recent years, the Northeastern State has seen an increase in the factional dispute associated with the increase in police lethality – the Bahian PM kills more than the Rio de Janeiro police. Rodrigues’ predecessor for almost eight years was Rui Costa (PT), now Minister of the Civil House in the Lula government.

Yesterday, the 29th, the executive secretary of the department, Ricardo Cappelli, met with the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro (PL), after the release of videos of bandit guerrilla training in Complexo da Maré, in the north of Rio.

Security is the thematic area of ​​the federal government, with the worst evaluation among voters, according to a survey by the Atlas institute carried out from September 20th to 25th. Although the sector is primarily the responsibility of the States, experts defend coordination and investments on the part of the Union to deal with the problem.

This month, another problem faced by Dino was the death of Heloísa, aged 3. She was shot by a Federal Highway Police agent in Baixada Fluminense. Despite the criticism, Dino may leave the department heading to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). He is considered one of the favorites to fill the position of Minister Rosa Weber, who is retiring after turning 75.

What does the plan foresee?

The “Institutional and informational integration” axis includes creating a National Center for Combating Criminal Organizations, which will operate in Brasília to integrate information networks produced by local and federal authorities. The idea is to improve information sharing between spheres of action, to increase the effectiveness of police operations.

The measure is linked to the “cooperation between entities” axis, which aims to improve dialogue between municipalities, States, the Union, and also international cooperation. At the local level, for example, cooperation aims to speed up the obtaining of materials (such as images from security cameras) that assist investigations or inspections.

“One of the problems is exactly information fragmentation. Each State has its own information and does not share it. Sometimes, within the State itself, the Military Police has information and the Civil Police. other. They don’t talk,” Tadeu Alencar, national secretary of Public Security, who leads the program, told Estadão.

In terms of the efficiency of police bodies, Enfoc wants to increase the capacity of the police and internal affairs bodies, with the aim of monitoring police action and preventing the capture of security agents by organized crime.

Monitoring ports will be another focus. The ministry’s assessment is that maritime terminals still have poor supervision with regard to drug trafficking. The Port of Santos, for example, functions as one of the main channels for drug flow by the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) abroad.

There is negotiation with the Ministry of Ports and Airports to define more control measures. The government intends, for example, to use high-tech equipment to detect drugs among shipments.

“There is a degree of patrolling control at airports, but not at ports. What we seize of drugs at airports is kilos. In ports there are tons. It is a terrain absolutely permeable to criminal action due to its vastness, lack of control, investment in technology and in equipment that is deployed in ports around the world to see what is entering and leaving the country”, said Alencar.

The government also wants to propose cooperation between the Judiciary and the Public Ministry to improve the punishment of criminals who are part of factions and the investigations of these groups. The government also includes a proposal to change criminal legislation through Congress to prevent there being “loopholes” in the legislation that favor impunity for these groups.

In addition to punishing criminals, the government wants to strengthen the asset recovery units of the Civil Police that work to seize organized crime assets, such as planes and vehicles.

The measure is one of the strategies to dehydrate the economic power of crime and identify the money laundering channels used to camouflage the illicit origin of the money. The financial dehydration of organized crime was also one of Sergio Moro’s main concerns when he was in charge of the Justice and Security portfolio – today he is a senator for Podemos in Paraná.

Currently, the federal government coordinates Operation Peace, which takes place in 12 states with the aim of reducing violence. In addition to Rio and Bahia, the operation takes place in Amazonas, Roraima, Pará, Amapá, Maranhão, Tocantins, Goiás, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte and Pernambuco. The initiative aims to increase police personnel in cities with high crime rates in an attempt to curb violence and boost investigations.

The department uses R$150 million to pay daily allowances to agents to work in these municipalities. It is estimated that around 3,400 police officers will be involved in the operations, which will last until December 31st.

“As the siege tightened in states like Rio and São Paulo a few years ago, criminal organizations expanded to the North and Northeast, throughout the country. There is no territory today that can say it is immune to action of organized groups”, stated Alencar. “The problem of Bahia, Rio, Pernambuco, of any State, is not individual to these States, it is a national problem, in fact a global one.”