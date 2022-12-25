When he takes over the government, on January 1, 2023, president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will inherit from the administration of Jair Bolsonaro 9,587 commissioned positions to distribute on the Esplanada, not counting educational institutions and regulatory agencies. Of this contingent, 60% of the positions must be occupied by civil servants and the rest are open to anyone. After negotiating the allotment of ministries with parties, in order to obtain support in Congress, these posts may be shared with the party or even be distributed to other associations, if the management of the ministry is to be shared among allies.

There are also 31,185 commissioned positions, which can only be filled by effective civil servants. In these cases, the server earns additional salary to do a job different from the one for which he was hired.

The information was collected by the Ministry of Economy, at the request of the Estadão, and concern only positions that are directly appointed by the government. The account does not include regulatory agencies, universities, federal institutes (FIs) or the Central Bank, as these institutions have autonomy to fill the posts. When considered, the total number of positions and functions held today in the Executive rises to 90.1 thousand. The number represents almost 16% of the entire workforce, made up of 568,400 civil servants, not counting state-owned companies.

The slice to be filled by the new government will give Lula the possibility of installing public servants linked to parties in leadership positions, such as the PT itself, who were allocated to functions of low relevance in the Bolsonaro administration. The trade-off in the federal administration will still involve a situation to be managed by the president-elect: the dismissal of active or reserve military personnel who have taken up positions of trust in the current government. As shown the Estadão, between 2013 and 2021 there was a 193% growth in the number of military personnel in these functions. The most recent survey indicated that there were at least 1,000 officers in formerly civilian posts.

As of January, there is a forecast that new commissioned positions will be created to meet the new configuration of the Esplanada, which will have 37 ministries – although the idea is to maintain a total expenditure similar to what exists today. Throughout this month, it fell to the future president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, to define the structure and number of positions available for each ministry. A good part of the current commissioners will have to be exonerated, but not all: in some cases, it is impossible to make the change immediately without paralyzing the public machine.

Despite being large, the number of positions that can be occupied does not compare to what existed in May 2016, when the PT left power after the removal of then-president Dilma Rousseff. At that time, there were 21,155 DAS (Superior Management and Advisory) positions, not counting other types of commissioners.

Lula has already started talks with allies who will be able to define the destiny of at least part of these positions and functions. The president-elect had separate meetings with leaders of the PSB, Citizenship and PDT, to discuss setting up the government. In order to have an accurate map of which positions will be filled, the transition team asked the current government for information on the number of commissioned, occupied and vacant positions in each of the folders.

FORCE

According to the latest data available from the Statistical Personnel Panel (PEP), the ministry with the most positions to be filled is the Economy, which currently has almost 1,200 positions. Not all of this work force, however, will be available to the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, as the current economic model, set up by Paulo Guedes, will be dismembered.

Next in this ranking comes the Presidency of the Republic itself, with 850 positions; Agriculture, with 751; and Citizenship, with 511. In the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) there are over 365 posts and 363 in the Ministry of Defense. The Panel’s data is updated until October.

Professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), political scientist Gabriela Lotta is dedicated to studying Brazilian bureaucracy. In her assessment, the country does not currently have an excess of freely appointed positions, but rather an excess of commissioned functions, which ends up resulting in the politicization of posts that should merely be technical.

“If we only look at these 9,000, we don’t have an absurd number of positions, compared to other countries. It is a number proportional to the size of our public machine (…). The issue is that, when we put the paid functions together, then you create a problem, which is the excessive politicization of mid-level positions, even if they are restricted to people who have passed the public examination”, said Lotta. “These positions go down a lot (in the hierarchy) and politicize the public machine. So, they are people who work in middle areas. It’s the human resources manager, the Internal Affairs person. Areas that should have a technical nature, even to protect the public servant, are available to the government in shift”, she added.

For the political scientist and professor at Insper Fernando Schuler, the large number of positions and functions is consistent with the state model that has been consolidated in Brazil, in which the provision of public services is carried out directly by the public administration.

“The Brazilian State collects 33% of GDP. It’s a big state. And it has to do with the model of public management that we have built, which begins with the government of Getúlio Vargas (during the Estado Novo period, from 1937 to 1945), goes through the military dictatorship (1964-1988) and is consolidated with the 1988 Constitution. ”, he noted.

REFORMULATION

Commissioned positions in the Executive were reformulated by a provisional measure in September 2021, during the Bolsonaro government. Approved by Congress, the MP simplified the previously existing structure and created a new type of post, called Cargo Commissionado do Executivo (CCE), which today forms most of the positions, along with the old DAS. In the case of the DAS, there is a certain gap in wages, which today amount to R$16,900. The new CCEs pay up to R$ 17.3 thousand gross for the occupants.

In theory, the occupants of commissioned positions are professionals committed to the political project that won the elections and are part of the public administration to help the incumbents to adopt the agenda chosen by the population in the vote. Of the 9,500 commissioned positions in the Executive structure, 70% (or 6,700) are in Brasília.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.