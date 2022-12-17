The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), defined this Saturday (17.Dec.2022) that his government will have 37 ministries. One of the main changes is the dismemberment of the current Ministry of Economy into 4: Finance, Industry and Foreign Trade, Planning and Management.

The Ministry of Infrastructure will be split between Transport and Ports. According to the governor of Bahia and future chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), the central idea is to repeat the configuration of the Esplanade of Lula’s 2nd term (2007-2010).

The new structure will be made official in a provisional measure on January 1, 2023, when Lula and the elected vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will take office.

🇧🇷I want to reaffirm that a request from the President [Lula] was, by dismembering the ministries, there was no expansion of positions, that is, the cost and volume of expenses remained independent of the number of ministries”, said Costa to journalists, alongside the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann.

Both met this Saturday in Brasília with Lula and the former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT), already announced as the future president of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

Costa also announced the recreation of the Ministries of Cities, from the dismemberment of the current Ministry of Regional Development, and of Sports. He also confirmed that there will be a Ministry for Indigenous Peoples, Lula’s campaign promise.