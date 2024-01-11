The “Lava Jato Museum” is among the digital initiatives published by a portal created in memory of the 8th of January

The federal government launched on Monday (8 January 2024) the repository of the Museum of Democracy. The platform – described as a “way of preserving the memory of democracy” Brazilian after of the 8th of January– promotes a critical website Lava Jato operation.

On the published website, the investigations that led to the president's arrest Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) are described as a “a major international scandal resulting from collusion between prosecutors and magistrates”.

Nominated Lava Jato Museumthe platform It isIt is in the digital initiatives section of the website in memory of the extremist attacks. According to the government's own website, the area is a “It isactive search effort for memory projects that aim to discuss contemporary issues of Brazilian democracy“.

The platforms are presented as “iBrazilian civil society memory initiatives that aim to critically problematize several fundamental events to understand the challenges and most sensitive issues of Brazilian democracyThe”.

The repository is part of the project to create the Museum of Democracy, a partnership between Ministry of Culture as Ibram (Brazilian Institute of Museums)scheduled to be opened in 2027. With resources from the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), the construction of the project will receive investments of R$40 million.

LAVA JATO MUSEUM

In the material, the Lava Jato operation is described as “arbitrary, authoritarian and unconstitutional”. The website talks about “politically motivated and interested action” of the actors responsible for conducting the investigations.

The platform is curated and participated by names linked to the PT and Lula. The former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), the former governor Tarsus Genro (PT) and the former federal deputy Manuela d'Ávila (PC do B) are part of the board of trustees. Lula's photographer, Ricardo Stuckert, makes up the team of collaborators.

In addition to the critical approach to Lava Jato, the museum has a tab dedicated to information and reports about the vigil that accompanied Lula when he was imprisoned in Curitiba. The president was imprisoned at the headquarters of the PF Superintendence (Federal Police) in the capital of Paraná for 580 days.

Despite being released and elected president of the Republic, Lula was not acquitted of all charges. What the STF (Federal Supreme Court) decided was the return of the actions to the 1st Instance of Justice in jurisdictions other than Curitiba, commanded by the then federal judge Sergio Moronow senator (União Brasil-PR).

It turns out that there won't be time to judge everything again. Some cases were time-barred, due to the expiration of the deadline and because of Lula's age.