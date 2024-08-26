The total should be below the 13 auctions initially planned for the year; the BR-381 auction in MG, the most challenging on the list, will be on Thursday (29.Aug)

The government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) reviewed its plans and intends to hold 7 highway auctions in the second half of 2024. The schedule begins next Thursday (Aug 29, 2024) with the auction of BR-381 in Minas Gerais, considered one of the largest and most challenging in the federal concessions portfolio.

In the first half of the year, only one concession was made: that of a section of BR-040/MG, defeated for the EPR. If the government manages to hold the other 7 by December, it will total 8 road auctions. Although significant, it is a smaller number than the predicted initially by the Ministry of Transport, of 13 highway tenders throughout 2024.

The updated portfolio of upcoming road auctions is as follows:

BR-381/MG, from Belo Horizonte to Governador Valadares (R$ 9 billion in investments) – scheduled for August 29;

BR-040/MG/GO from Belo Horizonte to Cristalina (R$ 10.6 billion) – scheduled for September 26;

BR-262/MG (Zebu Route), from Betim to Uberaba (R$ 7.9 billion) – scheduled for October 31;

BRs-163/277/PR (Lot 6 of Paraná Highways), which includes other state highways (R$14.8 billion) – scheduled for December;

BRs-369/373/376/PR (Lot 3 of Paraná Highways), which includes other state highways (R$ 13.5 billion) – scheduled for December;

BRs-060/452/GO (Green Route), connecting Rio Verde, Goiânia and Itumbiara (R$ 6.3 billion) – scheduled for December;

BRs-262/267 (Cellulose Route), connecting Campo Grande to Bataguassu, Três Lagoas and Nova Alvorada do Sul (investment not disclosed) – scheduled for December.

The notices for the last 3 projects are still subject to approval by the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors). The government expects them to be published by September. Initially, another 5 auctions were scheduled for 2024 but they are only expected to take place in the first half of 2025.

The case of BR-381 is the most complex. Known as “highway of death”the road that connects Belo Horizonte and Governador Valadares has a high number of accidents and deaths. It has several sections with winding curves, slopes and hillsides with a risk of collapse.

This will be the 4th time that the federal government has attempted to auction the highway. The attempt to award the section has been dragging on for over 10 years. The first attempt was in 2013, during the government Dilma Rousseff (PT), had no interested parties. In the management Jair Bolsonaro (PL) there was a new attempt, but the lack of investors postponed the bidding.

Last year, the Lula 3 government offered BR again. Once again, unsuccessfully. The project included more than R$10 billion in investments in the road. A review of the concession project was carried out to attract interested parties this time.

In the new version of the offer, the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) reduced the necessary investments by approximately R$1 billion. Now, the obligations under the concession total R$9 billion. This is because the federal government assumed to execute 2 duplication lots to reduce the amount of private contribution required.

Energy and ports auctions

In addition to the road segment, the government is preparing new infrastructure auctions for the ports and energy sectors.

In the port area, 5 port terminals were auctioned last week. A 2nd auction with another 5 terminals should take place between September and October, according to forecast from the Antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency).

In the electricity sector, the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) must carry out on September 27th the 2nd transmission auction of 2024. The 2nd auction of 2024 will contract R$ 3.76 billion in 850 km of new lines aimed at reinforcing electrical service in 7 states.

Auctions will also be held to contract power generation plants for supply in the short and medium term.