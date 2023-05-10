Minister of Mines and Energy says he has plans to resume a partnership with a Venezuelan hydroelectric plant to supply Roraima

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD), said this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) that the government is studying the possibility of resuming the purchase of energy from the Guri hydroelectric plant, in Venezuela, to supply the state of Roraima. The information is from CNN.

According to Silveira, the resumption of this partnership will benefit consumers with cleaner and cheaper energy. “It is insanity that we stop using clean energy to burn fossil and more expensive energy”said the minister.

Since 2001, with the inauguration of the interconnection of the Guri hydroelectric complex with the city of Boa Vista, Roraima had a consolidated partnership with Caracas for the supply of electricity. Roraima is the only state that is not connected to the national electricity system.

However, in 2019, supply was interrupted after a series of historic blackouts in Venezuela and never resumed. Political tensions between the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Nicolás Maduro, head of the Venezuelan executive, also contributed to the end of that cooperation.

Silveira classified Bolsonaro’s handling of the episode as “ideological extremism” and said that those who lost the most were Brazilian consumers. According to the minister, Venezuelan energy is up to 10 times cheaper and has an environmental benefit, as it is renewable.

With the end of the partnership, Roraima started to be supplied by thermal plants powered by fuel oil and natural gas. The price of energy in the State took off and was transferred to the whole country due to the CCC (Fuel Consumption Account).

The CCC is a charge paid by electricity distributors and transmission companies to subsidize the annual generation costs in areas that are not part of the SIN (National Interconnected System).