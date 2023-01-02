A tradition in American politics, the symbolism of the first hundred days began before Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office. With the narrow victory in the electoral dispute and the urgent need to prove that it is possible to govern with a broader base than the PT and its orbit on the left, the elected president will have, unlike his predecessors, less time to gather political and popular support, in a scenario of opposition in the streets and a strengthened Centrão at the polls.

The relevance of the hundred days goes back to the government of former American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who approved 76 bills during the period and implemented a series of regulatory actions to contain the crisis that devastated the country, becoming a reference for leaders throughout the world. world from 1933 until now.

In Lula’s case, the intention is not just to approve new norms, but to revoke part of the existing ones. Not to mention the immense list of promises that depend on unavailable resources in the Budget.

Withdrawn after the defeat at the polls, President Jair Bolsonaro practically handed over to Lula the political articulation of the remainder of his mandate. In just over a month, the transitional government faced its first test: preparing and approving a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that guarantees families registered with Bolsa Família to continue receiving R$ 600 per month and even more R$ 150 per month. child up to six years old already in January. The text passed, but not without scratches.

To fulfill one of his main commitments, Lula had to negotiate, even before receiving the banner, with the owners of the Centrão, especially the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), whom he had called “emperor”. during the campaign. Right away, the current political reality imposed itself, with the Legislature much more powerful than in the years 2003 to 2010, when the PT exercised its first two terms.

The current strength of the parties that make up Congress still forced Lula to bargain until the last days of the year over the formation of his Ministry. To obtain the desired governance, the new government will have names from the MDB, União Brasil and PSD, acronyms that have helped to sustain Bolsonaro over the last four years. According to political scientist Vera Chaia, Lula’s “aggregator” style facilitates this movement. “He seeks understanding between different political forces because he is in a hurry to start governing”, said the PUC professor.

Within the first hundred days, there will be a rush to annul rules established by the Bolsonaro government in the most diverse areas, especially those dealing with the loosening of rules for carrying and possessing weapons, environmental inspection and the imposition of secrecy for public data. In addition to meeting Lula’s electoral discourse, the measures help to ensure the symbolism of the change of baton.

An eventual “revocation”, however, will also need political support, as well as the already announced resumption of social programs, such as Minha Casa Minha Vida and Farmácia Popular. The anticipation of articulations with Congress, according to researcher Carolina Botelho, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), served as a thermometer for the next administration. “The good side of this whole story is that the government enters early on the dynamics that await it in January. And it can even predict some steps.”

Carolina points out that the approval of the Transition PEC, however, does not mean tranquility for Lula over the next four years. “These things change according to the demands of the mayor, the chief executive, and according to the political and economic situation. Returning to an environment of normality is a positive thing, but there is still a lot of water to roll.”

In this calculation, it is the performance of the economy that can dictate the size of support in the first few months. Political scientist Marco Antonio Teixeira, from FGV-SP, points out two challenges to be faced by Lula and his team right at the start of the government: controlling inflation and approving a tax reform.

“The first challenge is to keep inflation at a low level. In this sense, the end of the reduction in ICMS on fuel (determined by President Jair Bolsonaro in his last days in office) may represent a potential for attrition, since the price of fuel has an impact on food prices, public transport and arrives quickly. to the budget of the poorest, above all”, he said.

The second challenge, in Teixeira’s assessment, is of a political nature and has already been announced by the new Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT). It is about the feasibility of a tax reform, promised by all the last unsuccessful governments.

“Perhaps the most structural of all reforms, it is not easy to implement, as it requires good coordination with governors and Congress. The formation of the Ministry and the composition of the forces indicate that Lula, for the time being, managed to calibrate a good base of support. However, if there is wear and tear in those first hundred days, this work is compromised and, certainly, the size of its support base can ebb.”

No less important, the image to be passed internally and externally by the Lula government may, according to analysts, determine the course of the third term. For Professor Eduardo Grin, master in Political Science and professor at FGV, the budgetary slack obtained in the transition will allow the president to focus his attention on putting Brazil back on the world stage. In January, the petista should visit the American president Joe Biden and already has an invitation to do the same in relation to the Chinese Xi Jinping.

“If the government gets off to a bad start, it already needs to put a brake on tidying up in the first year and that all comes at a price because it means it will be necessary to recompose policies and alliances”, stated Grin. For him, although the date does not exist as an institutional milestone, it has a real aspect of procedural evaluation.

Not by chance, Lula himself launched part of his main policies in the first hundred days of his previous terms, such as Fome Zero, in 2003, and the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), in 2007.

“In the first hundred days, Congress keeps an eye on it. If the government is weak, it charges more. It is possible to objectively assess not the result, but how the government behaves and whether it manages to hold an agenda”, he adds.

