Lula government starts process to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The Lula government (PT) should send ambassador Flávio Macieira to Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, next week. The objective is to start the process of reopening the Brazilian embassy in the country. The information was published by the newspaper Newspaper.

The task of Macieira, who will be sent to the Venezuelan capital as chargé d’affaires, will be to determine the measures to be taken to resume the functioning of the buildings of the Brazilian diplomatic representation in the country commanded by the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Remembering that diplomatic relations with Venezuela have already been reactivated, as determined by Lula to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. However, there is still no deadline for the reopening of the embassy buildings in Caracas and the consulates.

According to Sheetthere is still no decision on who will effectively assume the position of Brazilian ambassador in Venezuela, now that relations between the two countries have been resumed.