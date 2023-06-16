Most of the expenses were on airline tickets; data were obtained by Poder360 via the Access to Information Law

The federal government spent BRL 324.4 thousand with the 1st Council meeting on May 4, 2023. With airline tickets alone, the amount disbursed from public coffers was R$ 254.7 thousand. The data were obtained by Power360 via LAI (Access to Information Law).

In the list of expenses with the event, daily rates in Brasília appear in 2nd place, behind air tickets, with a total cost of R$ 52,952.43 thousand. The amount spent traveling around the federal capital was R$ 7,665.08 – similar to expenses with hardcover folders (R$ 7,615.00).

Another R$ 942.90 were allocated to the purchase or manufacture of notebooks. Making certificates and cards with QR codes cost R$437.50 and R$150.00, respectively. Total expenses with graphic materials at the time was R$ 9,145.00.

COUNCIL

The National Council for Economic and Social Development, known as Conselhão, met for the first time with the president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on May 4, 2023, at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília. Formed by 246 members, it has mostly executives (63), representatives of institutes and associations (55) and businessmen (26).

At the time, the focus of the meeting was criticism of the basic interest rate (Selic) and the Central Bank. At the time, Lula used his speech to criticize the Central Bank’s monetary policy decisions. The speakers were in the same vein.

The Council also has members of union movements, representatives of confederations or federations, members of social movements, lawyers, economists, researchers, representatives of the cultural sector, doctors, politicians, teachers, social workers, influencers, TV presenters and historians. Read the full list here.

SLOW PROCESSING

O Power360 requested the Presidency, via the Access to Information Act, on May 4, 2023, the list of amounts spent. By law, each public body have up to 20 consecutive days to respond to the request for information, which may be extended for another 10 days upon justification.

On May 23, 2023, the eve of the deadline established by law, the Presidency sent the request to the Civil House, generating an extension of the deadline. This, in turn, forwarded the request to the (SRI) Secretariat for Institutional Relations on June 12, 2023, which generated a new extension of the deadline on the eve of the expiration date.

The request made by the report was answered by SRI this Thursday (June 15), 42 days after the meeting.