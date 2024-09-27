Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/27/2024 – 14:41

Central Bank pointed out that beneficiaries of the program spent R$3 billion on online betting via Pix in August alone. According to the minister, Lula asked for “urgent measures” to reverse the situation. Bolsa Família beneficiaries should no longer be able to use the aid money to spend on online betting. This Friday (27/09), the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger (MDS) stated that it “created a Working Group with the Federal Inspection Network for Bolsa Família and Cadastro Único with the aim of presenting a proposal, until next Wednesday (02/10), on the use of Bolsa Família card resources with online betting (bets)”.

The federal government’s initiative came after a survey prepared by the Central Bank (BC) showed that those enrolled in the program directed around R$3 billion to bets (electronic betting houses) via Pix in August alone.

In a note, the MDS also reiterated “that social income transfer programs were created to guarantee food security and meet the basic needs of families, of people in vulnerable situations”.

“The priority will always be to fight hunger and promote dignity for those who need it most. MDS’s focus remains firm on ensuring that Bolsa Família continues to be an effective instrument to combat poverty and food insecurity.”

In New York for the 79th edition of the UN General Assembly, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was outraged by the information that funds allocated to the social program were being used for betting, according to the newspaper Folha de S. Paul.

“The president argues that Bolsa Família is for food and basic needs for each beneficiary family. He asked for urgent action”, said the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, to the newspaper.

Lula would also have expressed concern about the impact of betting on vulnerable populations, including adults, young people and adolescents.

According to Dias, the regulation of betting, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Finance and the Civil House, must impose a zero limit on the Bolsa Família card for games – in addition to controlling the CPF of those who bet, which is provided for in the sector’s regulations. in Brazil.

As a result, the Bolsa Família card, which can be used for debit purchases, benefit withdrawals and other transactions, should no longer work for online betting.

“Heads of family” are the majority

The BC survey was carried out following a request from Senator Omar Aziz. The data showed that around a quarter of the 20 million Bolsa Família beneficiaries placed bets via Pix in August, with an average spend of R$100, both on sporting events and virtual casinos.

Of a total of 5 million bettors, 70% would be heads of families who, last month, spent R$2 billion on bets, that is, 67% of the R$3 billion spent.

The final amount of bets made by Bolsa Família beneficiaries could be even higher, as BC data only indicates bets via Pix, thus excluding other forms of payments, such as debit, credit cards or direct electronic transfer (TED ).

The total amount paid by the government to the Bolsa Família program in August was R$14.12 billion, allocated to 20.76 million beneficiaries, with an average value of R$681.09 in this period.

Bets via Pix tripled

According to the BC study, the estimate is that monthly spending on bets will be between R$18 billion and R$21 billion. In August, the period investigated, the volume reached R$20.8 billion – to give you an idea, the number is more than ten times greater than the amount of R$1.9 billion collected by Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries.

At an event last Tuesday in São Paulo, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that transfers for bets via Pix have tripled since January.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance announced the suspension of betting companies that, by September 30th, had not requested authorization to operate in the country. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, classified the situation as a “pandemic” and a “matter of psychological dependence”.

Haddad also stated that it will be necessary to implement a system to control “CPF by CPF” to “open this account”, in order to combat the problem not only fiscally, but to protect bettors.

Brazil is experiencing a gambling epidemic

The practice of gambling has grown significantly in Brazil since the approval of a law for online betting in 2018, during the government of then president Michel Temer. And it grew considerably during the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, without greater inspections or rules.

The 2018 law, according to the government, provided for the regulation of this market within two years, which could be extended for another two years.

Today, the country occupies the third position in the world in consumption of betting houses, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom, according to data from Comscore, a company specializing in data analysis.

According to a Datafolha survey published in January this year, at least 30% of young people between 16 and 24 said they had already placed bets, double the national average, which is 15%.

Aziz stated that he will contact the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to take legal action so that betting house pages are taken offline until they are regulated by the federal government.

gb (ots)