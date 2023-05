How did you feel about the content of this article?

Lula’s government sends a team to Venezuela to “find issues for bilateral agreements” | Photo: Playback/Twitter

This week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) sent a team from the Brazilian Cooperation Association (ABC) and other federal government bodies to Venezuela. In a post on his Twitter, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro shared photos with the Brazilian team sent to the country.

When contacted by the report, Itamaraty did not make it clear what were the topics covered in the mission, which has lasted three days. In a note, however, the MRE informed that the team was sent to “identify, by mutual agreement, new possible themes for the bilateral cooperation program [entre os dois países] in the period 2023-2025”.

The publication made by Maduro, last Wednesday (17), informed that the team had been received “to work on a diversified development agenda”. In the post, he said that the meeting should benefit the Brazilian and Venezuelan peoples, in addition to “strengthening respect for our natural territories”.

The Brazilian government has put into practice Lula’s (PT) desire to restore ties with South American countries. Despite the criticism and problems faced by the neighboring country, however, Venezuela appears again on the PT’s radar.

“This same exercise of updating and identifying new themes has been conducted by the ABC, with the participation of other areas of the federal government, with other countries, such as Argentina, Ecuador, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic”, he informed the Itamaraty. The note also said that the team returns to Brazil this Friday (19).