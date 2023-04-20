The federal government will allocate R$ 2.44 billion to the budget of universities and federal institutes, which have suffered successive cuts and reductions in funds in recent years. The measure was announced this Wednesday afternoon, the 19th, by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana.

“By President Lula’s determination and leadership, we are rebuilding the ministry, recomposing our budgets and our policies”, said Santana. “We have the enormous challenge of improving the quality and initial training of basic education teachers, improving the quality of learning in terms of community, monitoring and authorization of higher education courses in our country, whether public or private”, he added during meeting in Brasilia with deans and deans of federal institutions.

Higher education in the public network was already suffering from budget cuts over the last ten years, but the situation reached a critical level during the management of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who even last year blocked R$ 3 .2 billion of the budget allocated to public universities. The reduction affected scholarships for students, professors and researchers, in addition to putting the very functioning of institutions at risk.

In October, the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes) issued a letter jointly signed by the rectors stating that the most recent blockade of BRL 328.5 million by the federal government put “the entire system at risk”.

Just last month, Andifes sent a new letter to the MEC, pressuring the portfolio for more funds to be allocated to public universities, claiming that the forecast budget for this year was “the lowest in the entire historical series”. Representatives of the association met with Camilo Santana in Brasília and took advantage of the occasion to point out the “risk of collapse” of public higher education.

The MEC has not yet informed the start date of transfers and how much will be allocated to each sector.