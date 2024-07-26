According to the economic team, this amount will correspond to a 2.5% increase in expenses above inflation and includes the fiscal framework

The government projects an extra space of R$54.9 billion for spending in the 2025 Budget. According to the Undersecretary of Strategic Planning for Fiscal Policy, David Athayde, the spending ceiling should reach R$2.249 trillion next year.

The economist says that this amount will correspond to the 2.5% limit that the government has to spend above inflation. The rule was established based on the new fiscal framework.

According to Athayde, the calculations were made considering the accumulated inflation in the 12 months ending in June 2024, of 4.23%. The spending cap for 2024 is R$2.105 trillion.

O “real effect” –above inflation– will be R$54.9 billion in its accounts. In practice, this would be the amount that the government would have available for investments.

The estimate must be present in the LOA (Annual Budget Law) project, which the government must send by August 31, 2024.

Athayde spoke about the topic this Friday (26.Jul.2024) when commenting on the data from the central government accounts in June 2024. National treasure released the balance sheet (full – PDF – 875 kB).

The data relate to central government accounts, which include the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank.

PRIMARY RESULT

The primary result corresponds to the subtraction between revenues and expenses without counting the payment of debt interest. In the month, the deficit was R$38.8 billion. There was a drop of 13.8% compared to June 2023, when the deficit was R$45.1 billion.

In the first half of the year, the government presented a deficit of R$ 68.7 billion in public accounts. There was a worsening in relation to the same period in 2023, when the deficit was R$43.2 billion in nominal values ​​– a variation of 58.9%.

The result is the worst for the period since 2020, the year in which the COVID-19 pandemic began. At that time, the deficit reached R$417.3 billion in current values.