Proposal aims to clear the queue of stalled projects and unify the registration system for the Rouanet, Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is preparing a decree for a “new” Rouanet Law. The proposal aims to unify the Rouanet, Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws in a registration system, in addition to zeroing out the queue of stalled projects pending analysis by the Bolsonaro government.

Understand what each law says:

Rouanet Law: allows cultural producers, artists and institutions to submit their projects and proposals to the government for analysis. If approved, the government waives part of the Income Tax and grants the tax waiver;

Law Paulo Gustavo: allocates BRL 3.9 billion to mitigate the damage caused by the pandemic in the culture sector. Of the total, R$ 2.8 billion will be invested in favor of the audiovisual sector and R$ 1.1 billion will be destined to the creative economy, artistic activities and development of cultural micro-entrepreneurs;

Aldir Blanc Law: provides for the release of BRL 3 billion per year to encourage culture, in honor of the composer killed in 2020 by the coronavirus.

The decree will be drawn up by the Ministry of Culture and should come out in March, as found out by the Power360.

On January 29, before performing at the Summer Festival in Salvador, the minister of the portfolio, Margareth Menezes, spoke about continuing with the “new decree”, but did not explain. At the time, Menezes stated that the Lula government was “Tidying up the ministry”.

In addition, the minister has already stated that her management plans to decentralize the resources raised by Rouanet to encourage the regional diversity of projects benefited by the mechanism. The goal would be to consolidate cultural policies as “state policy” and not just as government policies.

ROUANET LAW

Created in 1991, the law was changed at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in April 2019. The official government communication left aside the name of Rouanet to refer to the device and reduced the maximum value per project from R$ 60 million to R$ $1 million.

New changes came in January 2022: the ceiling for paying artists dropped from R$45,000 to R$3,000. The disclosure rules were changed to be limited to 5% of the project value (maximum BRL 100,000). Read more about the changes in this article.

In the new government, Minister Margareth Menezes announced on January 19 the release of almost BRL 1 billion from the law until the end of January 2023 to benefit 1,946 cultural projects through the Rouanet Law.

According to the federal government, the money had been withheld since the beginning of 2022 by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

However, at Power360, the former Secretary of Culture André Porciuncula (PL) denied that there was a blocking of resources. He said that the Ministry of Culture would either not have known about the Rouanet Law, or would have acted “bad faith” to create “fake news” It is “talk to the angry blob”.