Membership will begin on Friday (5th January); Federal Revenue states that there were “technical problems”

A IRS decided to postpone until Friday (January 5, 2024) the beginning of adherence to the incentivized tax self-regularization program. According to the agency, the measure takes place “due to technical problems”.

Before, the opening was scheduled for Tuesday (2.jan). The deadline for the debtor to join the program must be April 1st.

The Federal Revenue initiative aims to resolve undeclared debts. Fines and interest will be waived.

To do this, the debtor will have to pay 50% of the liability as a down payment and the remaining debt will be paid in up to 48 months.

Here is a summary of the program: