The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) opened, in 2023, around 9,100 public competition vacancies in 2023, according to data from MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services). The number represents an increase of 47% compared to the period from 2019 to 2022, during the former president's administration Jair Bolsonaro (PT).

The Ministry of Labor and Employment opened 900 vacancies. The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) had 895 open positions. The Ministry of Science and Technology has opened 814 vacancies. Here's the complete data from 2023 (PDF – 465 kB).

Among other bodies, the ministries of Agriculture and Livestock, Education, Foreign Affairs, Mines and Energy, Management and Innovation in Public Services, Health, Finance and Justice and Public security.

On social media, the president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), celebrated the increase in public competition vacancies. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) made on Thursday (Jan 4, 2024), she said that “the public service has been strengthened again after years of dismantling”.

According to Gleisi, the more than 9,000 open positions will help “Improve customer service and service delivery”.