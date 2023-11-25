At a PL Mulher event, the former first lady said that the PT administration “does not work for good people”

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Saturday (Nov 25, 2023) that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) only has “I work for the ‘friends’ and the ‘criminals’”. It is a reference to the neutral language propagated by the PT administration, especially by the Ministry of Human Rights, led by Silvio Almeida.

In her speech, Michelle directly mentioned Almeida’s name when calling him “inhuman”

“The minister who claims to be from the Human Ministry, which for me is inhumane, is a minister of ‘everyone’, he only has work for ‘friends’ and ‘criminals’. But, as I am not in favor of neutral language, which they think includes, but does not include. A government that does not work for good people is a government that does not work for everyone.”declared the former first lady.

The lines were part of the woman’s speech Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a PL Mulher event in Rio de Janeiro. The program filled an amphitheater in the west of the city with space for 10 thousand people.

Watch (2min9s):

Criticism of Almeida from those closest to Bolsonaro increased after the Ministry of Human Rights confirmed that it covered the travel and accommodation expenses of Luciane Barbosa Faria, accused of being linked to the Comando Vermelho faction, for the Meeting of Committees and Mechanisms to Prevent and Combat Torture, in Brasília.

Watch the speech (39min13s):

The ministry claims that Luciane’s presence was recommended by the Amazonas State Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Torture and that it respected the council’s autonomy to make the suggestion.

In addition to criticizing Lula and Almeida, Michelle criticized the successive dismissals of women at Esplanada and in strategic positions in the PT government. “They accused my husband of misogyny, but this is the government that treats women like products, discarding them when they no longer need them”he stated.

In his first year in office, Lula has already replaced Daniela Carneiro at the Ministry of Tourism, Ana Moser at the Ministry of Sports and Rita Serrano at Caixa Econômica Federal. All positions were subsequently occupied by men.