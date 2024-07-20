Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 21:38

Employees of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) plan to start a Standard Operation in their activities in light of the salary adjustment proposal considered the worst in recent times made by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), through the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI).

Employees say they are humiliated by the zero “adjustment” for the base in 2025. “For the top of the career, the worst proposal among those that have been put forward for similar levels was repeated, 9.5% in 2025 and 5% in 2026,” criticized, in a note, the Union of State Intelligence Professionals of Abin (Intelis). Contacted on Thursday, the 18th, the MGI has not responded so far.

Faced with a readjustment considered bad, civil servants mention a possible standard operation in the coming weeks. “We feel very sorry for the Brazilian population, to whom we will no longer be able to guarantee safety and serve in the various areas in which we operate, but we have reached a point of no return, in which we know that the agency will not resist a 3rd episode of detachment from other careers”, says another part of the note.

Abin employees also say that the government should rethink the measure to avoid dismantling the services provided by the intelligence agency. This is because Brazil is “on the eve of municipal elections, a unified national competition, a G-20 meeting, evictions from indigenous lands, critical events and events of interest to adverse agents.”

THE UNION OF STATE INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS OF ABIN (INTELIS) ​​HAS THE FLOOR

ABIN employees had a disastrous afternoon yesterday. After the government of diversion, Brazil’s State Intelligence is now suffering from the government of dismantling. The MGI negotiating team, whom we have supported so much in recent work, demonstrated complete ignorance of all the problems we pointed out at the first meeting and went so far as to offer us a humiliating ZERO PERCENT salary increase in 2025 for the base, punishing the only career that has already had 20 standards since 2004. For the top of the career, the worst proposal among those that have been put forward for similar levels was repeated: 9.5% in 2025 and 5% in 2026.

This situation left us with no alternative, both due to the outrageous nature of the proposal and the criticality of the vacancy in our positions, other than to establish a Standard Operation in relation to ABIN’s activities. We feel deeply sorry for the Brazilian population, to whom we will no longer be able to guarantee safety and serve in the various areas in which we operate, but we have reached a point of no return, in which we know that the agency will not survive a third episode of detachment from other careers.

On the eve of municipal elections, the CPNU, the G20 meeting and evictions from indigenous lands, critical events of interest to adverse agents, the Brazilian Government decides to give up its Intelligence agency and deliberately chooses to make decisions based on improvisation.

We hope there is still time to reverse the enormous damage that will be caused by the first G-20 country to do without its Intelligence service. For now, the grenade remains in the “enemy’s” pocket.