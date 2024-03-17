Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 22:17

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva nominated former Federal Supreme Court minister Rosa Weber for the position of Brazilian Principal Arbitrator at the Permanent Review Court (TPR) of Mercosur, which was occupied by the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski. Rosa Weber's appointment must be approved by the Common Market Council, the bloc's body.

Lewandowski's term at TPR began on July 28 last year. At the beginning of this year, he became president of the court – a role that will fall to the Brazilian arbitrator in 2024. With the departure of the jurist to the Justice department in January, the position was temporarily occupied by the Alternate Arbitrator, lawyer Gisele Ribolom .

Ribolom served as president during the transition period and will leave the role after the approval of Rosa Weber's name. “There is a commitment from the Court Secretariat to make the TPR better known in the justice systems of the States Parties and to promote the dissemination of the right to integration and dispute resolution mechanisms”, said the lawyer, who is part of the Group Prerogatives, to Estadão.

The TPR is Mercosur's legal body that works to “guarantee the correct interpretation, application and compliance” of treaties, protocols and agreements by member countries.

The headquarters are in Asunción, Paraguay, but the president does not need to act from there. Magistrates work on a permanent basis, that is, they do not work daily in the Paraguayan capital, but are available when called upon.

According to Mercosur, the panel is made up of four main arbitrators and four substitutes, nominated by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, with a two-year mandate. In the previous cycle, Nadia de Araujo, PhD in International Law, held the position. A fifth arbitrator is chosen by member countries for a three-year, non-renewable term.

O Estadão found that the name of the former minister should be formalized this week. Rosa Weber retired from the Supreme Court in September last year, after almost 12 years on the Court.

The minister left the STF days before turning 75, when she would reach the constitutional age limit to join the court.