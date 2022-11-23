🇧🇷the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must stop at least 7 privatizations and review the privatization of the Port of Santos, according to a survey by Power360 based on information disclosed by the transition team.

The number considers the refineries for sale by Petrobras and TBG (Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil), still without closing the contracts, in addition to the privatization of Correios and Dataprev. In the case of Petrobras, the intention now is to suspend processes at an early stage and reassess divestments.

Petrobras assets

The transitional government intends to suspend the sale of Petrobras assets until Lula takes office. According to the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), 🇧🇷[a suspensão] does not necessarily mean that there will be no asset sales in the future. But this is an assessment that will fit, with great parsimony”.

Prates told journalists on Tuesday (Nov.22.2022) that the suspension does not include assets whose purchase and sale agreements have already been signed with the winning companies in the process. He cited early-stage divestments such as Petrobras’ stake in TBG.

There are also Petrobras refineries. Members of the transition team, who also participated in Lula’s campaign, are against the disinvestment of the state-owned company in refining. Disposals already made, however, should not be reviewed.

There are 4 units left for sale. Last Friday (18.Nov), Petrobras closed the process of selling Regap (Gabriel Passos Refinery), in Minas Gerais. The state-owned company had received a proposal, but did not consider it advantageous from an economic point of view.

Port of Santos

The modeling of the Port of Santos auction should be revised by the new government, in case the auction is not held this year. The infrastructure team of the transitional cabinet considers that the complete privatization of the port authority could cause the State to lose its planning capacity in the complex.

🇧🇷A port, such as Santos, which is the largest in Latin America, the State [pode] lose the ability to plan and to be an instrument of development. This is one of our concerns in relation to the model that is there”, said Maurício Muniz, a member of the infrastructure group, after a meeting with a team of technicians from the current government on Tuesday (22.nov).



The process of privatizing the port of Santos is in the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União). It is expected that he will be voted on later this year. However, an auction in 2022 is considered unlikely by the sector.

In a report by the Port and Railway Infrastructure Inspection Secretariat, TCU technicians made several determinations to the Ministry of Infrastructure before taking the project to auction. Here are some of them:

include in the draft of the concession contract the concessionaire’s obligation to keep the annual record of the volume dredged in each section of the channel and in the berths;

adopt swift mechanisms and with objective criteria in relation to the Santos-Guarujá dry connection works to avoid undue financial gains by postponing the execution of the work;

Include in the legal documents of the concession the remedies provided for in the vote of the reporting director of the process at Antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency) who analyzed the contributions of the public hearing to prevent challenges in the container market in case the concessionaire negotiates the area of ​​the STS10 terminal with vertical operators.

Galeao and Santos Dumont

The auction of the 2 airports in Rio is still a question for the infrastructure team of the transitional government. According to Maurício Muniz, there is still no definition as to whether the assets will return to the administration of Infraero or whether there will be minor changes to the bidding process.

Currently, the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) works with the expectation of granting the 2 airports in an 8th round in 2023. However, even with the elected management signaling to continue the concession processes that are advanced, these 2 assets will need to be evaluated individually. As a result, the timetable for auctioning airports in Rio de Janeiro is uncertain.

🇧🇷These we will have to take a look at. The 2. There is no discussion of ours. We received the information today. We’re going to look into it. It is the job of the transition group to make some recommendations and suggestions for the new Ministry”, said Muniz.

Other privatizations

The intention of the elected government is to continue other projects that are advanced, such as the auctions for the BR 381 highway (MG) and the road blocks in Paraná.

Nor should the early renewal of railway concessions that have already requested the process be stopped: the networks of Rumo Malha Sul and FCA (Ferrovia Centro-Atlântica).

Mail

The privatization of the Post Office will also come out of the agenda. The former Minister of Planning and Communications, Paulo Bernardo, said on Friday (18.Nov) that the transition team should recommend the end of the privatization process of the Post Office. A member of the Core on Communications, he said that the repeal of the 2019 act that unified the programming of TV Brasil and NBR (TV Nacional do Brasil) should also be proposed.

Dataprev

On Monday (Nov. 21), former Minister José Pimentel defended that Dataprev be removed from the government’s privatization package. The company is a state-owned Social Security information technology company. Pimentel is part of the transitional government’s Social Security technical group.