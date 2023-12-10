Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 21:45

The federal government launched this Sunday, the 10th, on national television, a campaign with the slogan “Brazil is one people”. According to the Presidency's Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), the objective is to transmit messages of “peace” and “rebuilding ties”, in addition to strengthening family and friendship relationships.

The release of the advertising material by Palácio do Planalto comes after members of the PT, including the President of the Republic himself, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, defended at the party's electoral conference that the tone of the 2024 dispute in the municipalities will be polarized with Bolsonarism.

“Since the beginning of the year, the federal government has been working with the message of unity and reconstruction of the country, and this campaign is part of that work”, says Secom.

The soundtrack for the advertising pieces features artists such as Sandra de Sá, Jorge Vercillo, Manno Góes, who sings axé, and pastor Kleber Lucas, with gospel music.

Planalto has been trying to get closer to the evangelical public, who overwhelmingly supported the failed re-election attempt of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the government, the objective is also to send messages to combat “denialism” and “intolerance”.

The TV programs show people benefiting from government social programs, such as Bolsa Família, Minha Casa Minha Vida, ProUni, Farmácia Popular, Plano Safra, vaccination program and the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

“The pieces value concepts such as family and citizenship and feelings such as solidarity and friendship”, states Secom, led by minister Paulo Pimenta.

At the opening of the PT Electoral Conference on Friday, 8, Lula said that the 2024 municipal dispute will be polarized and defended dialogue with evangelicals. “I think a phenomenon will happen in this election. It will be Lula and Bolsonaro competing in municipal elections again,” said the president. “We know that (you) cannot accept provocations, you cannot be scared, you cannot tuck your tail between your legs. When a dog barks at us, we bark too”, he added.

The tone of the speeches at the event was, in general, polarizing with Bolsonarism. Government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE) reinforced this Saturday, 9th, that the country will be divided in 2024 because of the elections. “Lula set the tone last night (Friday). It will be a dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro again. And we need to prepare the PT. To do this, we need to mobilize in each city”, said the deputy. “We have to carry out a programmatic and ideological dispute with Bolsonarism in all cities in the country”, he added.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, responsible for the government's political coordination with Congress, followed the same line in his speech and said that some candidacies for mayors in 2024 are “pure Bolsonarism juice”. “We have to fight this contest and consolidate our victory over them in the municipal elections,” he said.

“We have to defeat in each city those candidacies that are the expression of coup-based Bolsonarism”, continued the minister of political articulation. Padilha also mentioned the coup acts that took place a week after Lula's inauguration, when extremists invaded Planalto, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “And we will not rest until we investigate and convict all those who planned, financed and executed the coup on January 8th.”

Padilha also cited PT's rematch against Operation Lava Jato and current senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR), who ordered Lula's arrest in 2018 on corruption charges. After Bolsonaro's electoral victory that year, the former judge became Minister of Justice in the new government. Lula's convictions were later annulled by the STF, and Moro was considered “partial” by the Court.

“President Lula will end the year having nominated his former lawyer who faced Moro in Lava Jato as minister of the Federal Supreme Court and having nominated the Minister of Justice who came first in the Moro contest”, declared the minister of Institutional Relations, in reference, respectively, to Cristiano Zanin and Flávio Dino, chosen by Lula for vacancies in the highest instance of the Brazilian Judiciary this year.