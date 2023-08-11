AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/11/2023 – 2:59 pm

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced, this Friday (11), the relaunch of the New PAC, an important works program that provides for public and private investments of R$ 1.7 trillion.

“I’m sure that with the new PAC, the country will grow again and get on the right path”, said Lula, while presenting the program at the Municipal Theater, in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

The president highlighted that the program – which already had two previous versions in 2007 and 2010, launched during his first and second terms (2003-2010) -, will have “decisive participation of the private sector” and will use “all the capacity of the State at the service of of dreams” of Brazilians.

“Today begins my government. So far, what we have done is repair what had gone wrong”, he guaranteed.

The results of previous programs were mixed, as much of the planned works had to be stopped due to lack of funding. One of the priorities of the New PAC is to resume those that have already begun.

The government plans to invest BRL 1.3 trillion by the end of its term in 2026 and an additional USD 83 billion (about BRL 402 billion at current exchange rates) thereafter.

Almost a third of the announced investments should come from partnerships with the private sector and a fifth from funds from state companies, such as Petrobras.

“We want to reduce social and regional inequalities, reduce production costs and boost private investment in all production chains”, said Rui Costa, Minister of the Civil House of Lula, during the ceremony.

The largest volume of investments is expected in the construction sector: around US$ 125 billion (around R$ 606 billion), of which more than half will be destined to finance social housing for the Minha Casa Minha Vida program, one of the flags of Lula’s previous mandates.

The PAC will also invest in energy and urban mobility projects, especially highways, as well as education and health.

For the resources to be released, the government depends on the final approval by the National Congress of the new “fiscal framework”, a law that replaces the Expenditure Ceiling in force since 2016.