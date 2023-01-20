President of the PL said that Bolsonaro has been silent since the end of the elections and has “zero responsibility” for January 8

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, blamed the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for the extremist acts of the 8th of January. He also stated that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has “Zero Liability” for the depredations of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

“All this is the fault of the current government. Are they [governo federal] who command the Army, the police and this happened [invasão às sedes dos Três Poderes]“said Valdemar in a radio interview CBN this Friday (20.jan.2023).

According to the president of the acronym, Bolsonaro should return to Brazil at the end of January. The former president has been in Florida, in the United States, since December 30 in the company of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and daughter Laura, 12 years old.

He is staying at the vacation home of former MMA fighter José Aldo, in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 km from Orlando.

Valdemar highlighted that the PL aims to keep Bolsonaro and Michelle as leading political figures in the party, highlighting the former first lady. “Michelle revealed herself with an impressive charisma. With that, we want them to strengthen our party.”said.

Regarding the draft found at the home of former minister Anderson Torres with an authorization for the decree of State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Valdemar stated that the sending of these documents would be routine and said he had received proposals for laws and articles to prevent Lula from assuming the Presidency.

“That one [minuta] that they found in the house of the ex-minister of Justice could have been one of those”suggested the president of the PL.

On Monday (Jan 16), Minister Benedito Gonçalves, from the TSE, authorized the inclusion of the draft in a lawsuit against Bolsonaro at the Electoral Court. The magistrate responded to a request made by the PDT in a process that investigates the legality of Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors in July 2022. On the occasion, the then Chief Executive questioned the fairness of the Brazilian electoral system.

In a statement sent to the Electoral Justice, the former president stated that the draft would be “apocryphal” (of dubious authorship), claimed that there were no concrete acts or indications that he had acted so that “measures supposedly intended by the document were materialized” and requested that the document be disregarded by the investigation. read the full of the request (414 KB).