A survey commissioned for Ipri, by the FSB, to which Poder360 had access, shows that 29% rate Lula 3 as bad or terrible

Research carried out by Ipri (Institute for Research in Reputation and Image), of the FSB, at the request of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) states that 38% of Brazilians evaluate the PT administration as “great/good”. 29% evaluate how “terrible/bad”, 31% like “regular” and 2% could not say or did not respond.

The survey was carried out from December 26th to 28th, 2023. 2,007 telephone interviews were carried out in the 27 units of the Federation with people aged 16 and over and following a representative sample of the population. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 pp, and the confidence interval is 95%.

According to the survey, to which the Power360 had access, there were at least 11 opinion polls carried out in 2023 at the request of the Lula government. The rate of people classifying the current management as excellent or good has fluctuated 4 pp since April 2023: it went from 34% to 38% in the last month of the year.

The percentage of Brazilians who evaluate the Lula administration as bad or terrible fluctuated within the margin of error: it was 28% in April and now it is 29%. There is also not much change among those who think the government “regular”: went from 33% to 31% (oscillation within the margin of error).

Founded in 2008, Ipri is the FSB's research and analysis company. The company “works developing projects and creating knowledge in quantitative and qualitative research”according to their official networks and pages.

Planalto does not publish research commissioned for the government. It states that they are preparatory documents for public policies. There is also no website where it is possible to consult the results and methodologies of contracted surveys.

MORE RESEARCH

Studies released by the country's main research companies indicate that the popularity of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) it fell in the 1st year of office.

From January to December, the positive evaluation rates of the president or government – ​​the way of asking is different between surveys – fell or remained stable, with bad variations for Planalto in the margin of error. The negative percentages had the opposite movement, with an upward sign.

O Power360 compared the results of 7 companies (PoderData, Datafolha, Ipec, Quaest, CNT/MDA, Paraná Research It is Intel Atlas) considering the 1st and last survey carried out in 2023.

The biggest difference in the positive rate was recorded by PowerDate: the president's work was evaluated as “good” or “excellent” by 43% of voters in January and fell to 32% in December. Despite this, the evaluation “bad” or “terrible” did not change during the period. Voters flocked to the assessment “regular” –considered a pit stop before the electorate definitively changes its opinion.

Quaest was the company that recorded the biggest difference in negative evaluation: 9 percentage points increase in the period. In the first survey, carried out from February 10th to 13th, 20% of voters said they had a bad or terrible perception of the Lula government. This assessment rose to 29% in the study released in December.