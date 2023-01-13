BRASILIA (Reuters) -The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said on Friday that he will wait until Monday to proceed with extradition procedures in case the former Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro government and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, who is in the United States, does not surrender there.

“We had the announcement, by Mr. Anderson, that he would present himself in the next few days, starting from the decree of arrest. A date has not yet been set for this presentation. We will, of course, wait until Monday for this presentation to take place”, said Dino.

“If this presentation is not confirmed next week, it is clear that, through the mechanisms of legal and international cooperation, we will start the procedures aimed at carrying out the extradition next week, since there is an arrest warrant”, added.

The arrest warrant against Torres was issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes after the lack of action by the public security of the DF in preventing the acts of invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers last Sunday.

Dino also said that there is no action in relation to former president Jair Bolsonaro. The then president traveled to the US on the eve of the end of his term and, according to a source, should return to the country by the end of this month. So far, he is not formally investigated for Sunday’s acts of vandalism, despite requests to do so.

DRAFT

In the interview, the minister stated that the draft of the decree that called for the enactment of a State of Defense at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), found during a search and seizure at Anderson Torres’ house, shows a causal link between the events that they begin after the second round of elections and go on until January 8, when there was, in his words, an “attempted coup”.

“There was planning, the document materializes that”, he said, noting that it is still not possible to know the authorship of the draft. “There is unfortunately a congruence, a coherence between everything we saw.”

INTERVENTION

Before the interview, at a ceremony of “tribute to those involved in the operation to guarantee democracy” in Brasilia, Dino stated that Lula’s decision to enact federal intervention in public security in the Federal District was not against corporations, highlighting that the measure will be as soon as possible.

“The federal intervention, decided by President Lula, was not an act against corporations, it was an act in support of security and justice corporations in the Federal District,” he said.

The measure enacted by Lula after the acts of invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers by radical Bolsonarists is expected to last until January 31.

At the ceremony attended by the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, the Minister of Justice stated that the 2022 elections are over and that it is necessary to respect the result of the polls.

“For God’s sake, the 2022 elections are over; there will be another one in 2026,” he said. “If we lose in 2026, we will democratically respect it”, he added.

(Reporting by Ricardo BritoEditing by Alexandre Caverni)