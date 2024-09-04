Movement would be honored for having helped in the reconstruction of RS; the idea had displeased the military

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gave up on having representatives of MST (Landless Movement) at the September 7th parade in Brasilia on Saturday (September 7, 2024). According to the Poder360the decision was made due to logistical difficulties.

The movement would participate in the ceremony as part of a tribute to civil society groups involved in solidarity actions during the historic floods in Rio Grande do Sul this year.

Before the government’s retreat, this digital newspaper also found that the presence of MST members at the event bothered the military personnel responsible for the ceremony. They believed that it would go against the purpose of the event, which is to celebrate a historic date – Brazil’s independence.

PARADE SEPTEMBER 7TH

The parade will start from the center of Esplanada dos Ministérios, in the central region of Brasília, and will continue to the National Theater. It is a 3.5 km route.

The parade schedule is divided as follows:

opening with 31 military athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics;

tribute to Brazil’s presidency of the G20;

tribute to the civil and military institutions that helped in the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul – this is where the MST comes in;

Zé Gotinha parade to celebrate the resumption of vaccination;

parade of 500 students from the Federal District Government; and

traditional presentation of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) Smoke Squadron.

See photos of the shoot taken by the photojournalist Sergio Lima: