Ministry of Planning and Budget releases details of R$15 billion budget cut in 2024; PAC has R$4.5 billion budget cut

The federal government detailed on Tuesday (July 30, 2024) the freezing of R$15 billion in the 2024 Budget. The restriction on congressional amendments totaled R$1.2 billion. Most of this money comes from RP8 (commission), which totals R$1.1 billion. Another R$153.6 million went to RP7 (bench).

As for the containment for the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) totaled R$4.5 billion, consisting of:

contingency – R$ 1.2 billion;

block – R$ 3.3 billion.

Read the details below:

The Budget and Financial Programming Decree was published overnight in an extra edition of official diary. Here is the full (PDF – 479 kB).

The government confirmed on July 22 the blocking of R$ 11.2 billion and the contingency of R$ 3.8 billion in the 2024 Budget. The containment of expenses is in order to comply with the new fiscal framework, which is in its first year. The rule establishes spending limitations to comply with the law.

ANDunderstand the difference:

block – the government reviews the budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. This is more difficult to reverse;

contingency – occurs when there is frustration of expected revenues in public accounts.

The data was published in the Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report for the 3rd quarter of 2024. Here is the full of the presentation (PDF – 661 ​​kB).

The total spending cap subject to limitation this year is R$2.1 trillion due to the new fiscal rule. The R$11.2 billion blocked is to avoid exceeding this limit.

For the blockade, the economic team justified that at least 2 factors influenced:

BPC (Continuous Benefit Payment) – increase of R$ 6.4 billion;

– increase of R$ 6.4 billion; social security benefits – increase of R$ 4.9 billion.

The fiscal framework determines a tolerance range of 0.25 pp (percentage point) of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the primary balance annually. Even with the zero deficit target, the government could present a deficit of R$28.8 billion to comply with the law.

The projection presented for the federal government’s accounts is a deficit of R$32.6 billion, which is equivalent to 0.3% of Brazil’s GDP. According to the government, there was a worsening of R$18.1 billion in the estimate for the primary result.

In practice, the contingency of R$3.8 billion was made so that the primary result remains within the permitted limit for 2024, of a deficit of R$28.8 billion.

WHAT ARE AMENDMENTS

Amendments are a way for members of Congress to express their opinions or influence the allocation of public resources based on political commitments made during their terms in office. They can add, remove or modify certain items in the Budget Law, which is drawn up by the Executive Branch.

Read what they are below: