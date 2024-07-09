The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) omitted Russia as the perpetrator of the bombing of a children’s hospital in Kiev, Ukraine, which killed at least 36 people on Monday morning (8). In a statement issued late in the evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty) limited itself to stating that it “reiterates its condemnation of attacks in densely populated areas”.

Since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Lula has not taken a firm stance against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which has led to strong criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The PT member has even gone so far as to equalize the responsibility of both countries for the conflict.

In the note condemning the attack on the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, the Foreign Ministry does not mention Russia at any point, mentioning only “the parties to the conflict”.

“The Brazilian government reiterates its condemnation of attacks in densely populated areas, especially when they result in damage to hospital facilities and other civilian infrastructure, and expresses its solidarity with the victims and their families. Brazil urges the parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the special protection granted to medical facilities and units, which must be respected in all circumstances,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (see in full).

In the same note, the ministry states that it continues to defend “dialogue and a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine”.

“Until the relevant actors genuinely and effectively engage in peace negotiations, Brazil reiterates its call for three principles for de-escalating the situation to be observed: no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no inflammation of the situation by any party,” it points out.

These three principles were defined by the Brazilian government together with China to reach a solution to the conflict, as the Asian country is considered Putin’s closest interlocutor.

However, since the proposal was signed, there has been no progress between Zelensky and Putin to negotiate an end to the war diplomatically.

More recently, in mid-June, Lula suggested that the two presidents “are enjoying the war,” after an event in Geneva, Switzerland.

“If Zelensky says he won’t talk to Putin, and Putin says he won’t talk to Zelensky, it’s because they’re enjoying the war, because otherwise they would have already sat down to talk and try to find a peaceful solution,” Lula said at the time.

He also stated that he does not defend Putin, although this most recent note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not mention Russia as the perpetrator of the attack on the children’s hospital in Kiev. “I do not defend Putin. Brazil was the first country to criticize Russia for invading the country. What I do not do is take sides; my side is peace,” he added.