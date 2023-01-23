Ordinances published in this 2nd indicate 6 new dispensations; at least 63 military personnel have been removed in recent days

the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) removed a new wave of military personnel from the office of the Presidency, Vice-Presidency and the GSI (Institutional Security Office). The 6 new dismissals are added to the 57 dismissals published after the president’s statements about mistrust with the military on January 8.

One of the soldiers was dismissed from a temporary position at the GSI, another was removed from the Office of the Presidency of the Republic and another 4 were from the Vice President’s office. The ordinances were signed last Monday and Tuesday (January 16th and 17th) and published in the Official Diary of the Union this Monday (23.jan). Here are the full ones:

In the last week, at least 57 military personnel were dismissed from the administration of the official residences of the Presidency, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic and the GSI.

The changes in the Presidency’s security team were made after Lula reported mistrust in relation to the military.

Lula stated on January 12 that “many people” of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion of the Three Powers. He also claimed that someone opened the door for the mob to enter.

The president has also demonstrated that he doesn’t trust military personnel he hasn’t known for years enough to have them around him. Here is the declaration:

“Now, for example, I don’t have an adjutant. My aides are my comrades who worked with me before. Because I do not have? I pick up the newspaper, Heleno’s driver is saying he’s going to kill me and that I’m not going to go up the ramp. The other says he’s going to shoot me in the head and I’m not going up the ramp. How am I going to have a person at the door of my office who can shoot me? So I put as my orderlies the companions who have worked with me since 2010, all military.”

CHANGES IN ARMY COMMAND

Last Saturday (January 21), Lula dismissed the commander of the Army, General Júlio César Arruda, 62 years old. The general and military commander of the Southeast, Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, 62 years old, was chosen to assume the post.

THE Power360 found that Lula called the Minister of Defence, José Múcio, at 6 am on Saturday (21.jan). The 2 agreed that Arruda should be fired. At 10 am, Múcio met with the general and informed him about the departure.

The main cause of Arruda’s resignation was a case 2 accusation against Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As found out by Power360the former commander wanted to keep the appointment of the soldier to command the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion) in Goiânia (GO), starting in February 2023. Lula, on the other hand, wanted the promotion of the former Bolsonaro’s aide-de-camp to be revoked due to the accusations.